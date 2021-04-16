Local woman starts business in the heat of COVID

TWIN FALLS — For many small business owners, the past year has been backbreaking. Numerous owners have been forced to adapt to try and stay afloat. However, some courageous individuals took that chance to set up their own shop, like Twin Falls resident Ashlyn Weeks.

Ashlyn started her ceramics business, Ashlyn Weeks Pottery, in July of 2020. While Ashlyn is thrilled about her current position, it took a lot of work to get there.

Ashlyn started taking ceramic classes in high school and immediately found a passion. “I think sitting down on a pottery wheel is one, very therapeutic but two, I just love it," said Weeks. "Just being able to see what my hands can create from mud, pretty much.”

Ashlyn soon took her studies to BYU Idaho, focusing on both art and psychology. In her last semester of school, she ultimately decided that art was the career path choice.

After graduation, Ashlyn returned to Twin and immediately began to set up a studio in her garage for her work. For nearly a year, Ashlyn balanced her desire to do art and having a steady paying job for the school district. Shortly into COVID, Ashlyn lost her position with the district and felt it was the right time to fully commit to launching her own business.

“Having my own business really just drives me as a person to not only improve my artwork but just like be a member of the community and see where I can grow. I think I grow as a person as my business grows too, so that’s kind of where that inspiration lies too,” said Weeks.

Despite the economic climate at the time when she started her business, Ashlyn has managed to do well and keep her dream alive.

Weeks said, “Luckily everything has to do with the online world. I mean, right now I sell stuff through Etsy which is kind of a creator's platform. I’m working on my own website, which is great, but luckily everything has been happening online. I can ship from the post office, ship from UPS, anywhere.”

Ashlyn is thankful for the support she has received from her hometown to be able to keep doing what she loves.

Although she is in her garage, Ashlyn is very happy with the situation, but still, one day hopes to open a storefront and even teach her passion to others.

Weeks said, “I would love to have an open studio for people to come experience what it’s like to come and play on a pottery wheel to make their own stuff and then see the finished product, and then they can obviously keep it.”