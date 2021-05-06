How sourdough saved a baker's buns and boosted business this year

2020 was a year of loss for many — baker Meredith Hodge was no exception.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she was furloughed from not one, but two jobs in the same week. Like many Idahoans unemployment assistance was "nowhere in sight." Going into what she calls "survival mode" she pulled grabbed her old friend, Phyllis, and began baking.

Phyllis is her sourdough starter and, ironically, her "fresh start."

Hodge, an experienced baker began doing what she does best — baking bread. Old friends caught wind of this and began ordering baked goods from all over.

She quickly outgrew the kitchen at home. During her growth, she found a friend who happens to be a real estate agent, entrepreneur, and eventual business partner. Together they found a commissary kitchen, named their new location "Wild Phyllis Bakery" — an homage to the thing that started it all and continued their upward trajectory.

Hodge and her business partner Jeanne moved into their new location (12646 W. Fairview) in December and continue to see great success and for them paying it forward is important. With "Feature Fridays" already giving local vendors an opportunity to advertise at their bakery, Hodge and Jeanne partnered up with local vendors for Mother's Day weekend to host a special day.

On May 7 or May 8 you can celebrate your loved one at Wild Phyllis Bakery with local vendors:

-Wild Phyllis Bakery

-Bubbly Bar Boise

-Graze Case

-Sugar Cottage

-Gypsy Crumbs

-Magpie Foundry

-Holly's Keeping It Real

-Sun of a Beach

-Jeanne Vixen Jewelry

-Perspire Sauna

-Bubbleworld

-Idaho Glamping

Thursday on Idaho News 6, we'll hear more about Wild Phyllis Bakery, how it came to be, and how this sourdough bread is "good for the gut" in this week's Idaho Rebound.