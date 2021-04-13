BOISE, Idaho — Like other events during the pandemic, the Discovery Center's exhibits look a little different.

They decided to do a special virtual programming event for their exhibit on the Titanic on the 109th anniversary of the ship's sinking.

The program is free and will have presentations from two local Titanic experts.

"The R.M.S Titanic struck an iceberg and started sinking in the North Atlantic late in the evening of April 14, and succumbed to the icy waters at 2:15 am on the morning of April 15, 1912," according to the Discovery Center's website.

The Discovery Center of Idaho is holding a special event this week! Here's how you can get involved: https://www.kivitv.com/rebound/discovery-center-to-hold-special-virtual-presentation-on-titanic-exhibit Posted by Natasha Williams on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Of the estimated 2,200 hundred passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 died in the icy waters of the Atlantic.

The exhibit is on display at the Discovery Center of Idaho featuring artifacts from the Titanic. The exhibit includes over 120 real artifacts from the ship, including replicas of some of the rooms.

"Titanic is one of those stories that are timeless but also ageless," said Emily Mahon, Education Director at the Discovery Center. "So we have children here that have already been obsessed with it since first or second grade to those elderly and middle-aged people who have been obsessed with Titanic since it came out in 1997."

Click here for a list of events, and to RSVP.