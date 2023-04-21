President Biden expected to announce reelection bid next week

President Joe Biden may formally announce that he's running for the office again next week.

Anonymous sources told both The Washington Post and The Associated Press an announcement may come Tuesday, April 25, which is exactly four years since President Biden announced his run in the 2020 election. The sources warned both outlets the exact timing of an announcement could be subject to change.

The sources say the public can expect a prerecorded video message.

At 80 years old, President Biden is the oldest president ever to hold the office.

He has said repeatedly he intends to run for reelection, but explicit campaign activity has been a low priority.

SEE MORE: Biden kicks off Easter Egg Roll with talk of reelection bid

"President Biden is doing what he does best, which is be president," Eric Schultz, a democratic strategist and former Obama White House Deputy Press Secretary told Scripps News earlier in April. "He's out there barnstorming the country, talking about what he's delivered on behalf of the American people, creating new jobs, raising wages, lowering gas prices, making costs more affordable."

There have not been many challenges for the office from within the Democractic party thus far. Marianne Williamson confirmed at the end of February she will run in 2024.

A smaller field is expected from Republicans, as well. Confirmed candidates to date include former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

