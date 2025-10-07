Trump says he’ll negotiate on health care with Democrats once shutdown ends

The Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government Monday night, with two votes falling short.

Lawmakers first voted 45-50 on a proposal brought by Democrats in the chamber, which fell short of the minimum 60-vote threshold required to pass the motion. A following vote on the GOP version of the bill, which has passed the House of Representatives, failed less than an hour later, by a vote of 52-42.

The failed votes meant much of the federal government would remain without funding for a seventh day Tuesday. While essential employees have remained on the job, federal workers could see their pay delayed because of the shutdown.

President Donald Trump said Republicans are willing to negotiate a deal on health care, but only after Democrats vote to reopen the government.

Democrats are conditioning their support for short-term funding on extending health subsidies that lower the cost of Affordable Care Act plans.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Scripps News that if he were to vote for the bill, he wanted to see the White House and Office of Management and Budget agree to addressing Democrats' health care concerns.

"I have to know that a deal is a deal," Sen. Kaine said.

After the votes failed on Monday, President Trump set conditions on any such negotiations.

"I am happy to work with Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," he wrote on social media.

Democrats say that passing a continuing resolution is not simply a carryover of the previous budget, as upcoming changes to Affordable Care Act tax credits and Medicaid verification processes are expected to increase the number of uninsured Americans.