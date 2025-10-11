Trump gets updated COVID, flu vaccines during physical

A summary of President Donald Trump’s physical exam revealed that he received updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as guidance on COVID shots continues to evolve.

The exam was conducted Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president, wrote, “Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

“Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters. In preparation for upcoming international travel,” he added.

Changes enacted by the Trump administration have made getting a COVID-19 booster more complicated than in previous years. In past seasons, obtaining a shot was often as simple as visiting a pharmacy. Now, the CDC recommends Americans consult a physician before getting vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be recommended on an “individual-based decision-making” basis for those under age 65.

For people over age 65, the CDC advises getting vaccinated after consulting with a doctor.

“It means that the clinical decision to vaccinate should be based on patient characteristics that, unlike age, are difficult to incorporate in recommendations, including risk factors for the underlying disease as well as the characteristics of the vaccine itself and the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination,” the CDC said in a press release.

