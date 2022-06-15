This Patio Side Table Hides A Secret Cooler For Drinks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is coming in hot, and if your patio could use a makeover, we have found a cute and multifunctional table for all of your backyard parties and barbecues.

This Keter Outdoor Patio Side Table on Amazon is not only an adorable addition to your patio furniture set, it also has a hidden 7.5-gallon cooler that keeps up to 40 cans of beer, wine, cocktails or sodas cold for hours. The lid elevates 10 inches above the rim so it can be used as a table top, while the cooler underneath can be accessed easily.

When the lid is elevated, it is a great height for use as a patio or poolside table, so you have a spot for your drinks, snacks, book or phone without worrying about them getting wet. To use the cooler below, simply fill it with ice and set some beverages inside to chill. When the party is over, pull the built-in drainage plug to drain the melted ice and then let it dry before closing the lid again. When you don’t need a cooler, simply shut the top and it becomes an outdoor side table.

Unlike real rattan or wicker, the table’s exterior is made of resin, which prevents rusting, peeling and denting. Regularly priced at $99, the table in black is currently on sale for $90, while the brown table is $77, a savings of $26.

With a total of 18,645 reviews, 81% of customers give the table a full 5-star rating. The majority of the 5-star reviews note that the table is easy to assemble and looks great, and many mention that the drain plug is handy.

One customer who gave the table a full 5 stars wrote that they live in Florida and spend a lot of time outdoors.

“We bought this, hoping it would be what we were looking for, and were pleasantly surprised…and very pleased. It does exactly what we needed it to do, and love the fact that it is height adjustable and comes with a drain plug,” they wrote. “The cooler portion is fairly large and can help when entertaining, allowing you to keep the adult beverages away from the younger kids. It’s great for get-togethers, or just spending an afternoon by the pool.”

Another 5-star reviewer wrote that they received the table as a gift, but liked it so much that they ended up purchasing a second one.

“It was very useful for serving and keeping beverages cold. Easy to drain and easy to clean. Very weather resistant,” they wrote. “Place cold beverages in, then cover with ice. Will keep cold all day, even in direct sunlight.”

Keter has a handful of other outdoor items on Amazon that can go with the table, like cube coolers, outdoor trash cans, deck storage boxes and a variety of lounge chairs like this Tahoe Adirondack Chair priced at $273.

The Adirondack chair is made from durable, all-weather resin that looks like wood. With a weight capacity of 400 pounds, the chair has a tall back and arms wide enough for holding a drink or book.

Similar products on Amazon include this set of zero gravity chairs for $60 that have over 2,500 5-star reviews.

The chairs each have side trays for holding drinks, books, phones or other small items and the chairs can withstand up to 250 pounds of weight.

You’ll also find a collapsible table with a top basket for snacks and bottom basket that can be filled with ice to act as a cooler.

Priced at $50, it can be folded up and taken along to the beach or tailgate party.

