Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for the Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer is once again taking applications for the job title of “Hotdogger,” which includes the highly-coveted duty of driving the iconic Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer fans can apply for the year-long paid gig now through Jan. 31. Along with driving the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels 20,000 miles across the country, the chosen applicants will get to visit at least 40 states and hand out more than 250,000 Wiener Whistles.

A total of 12 applicants will be chosen this year to make up the 37th class of Hotdoggers. Those chosen will also create content for the brand’s social media channels and attend more than 1,000 events to meet fans across the country.

To qualify, you will need strong communication skills and a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications or marketing. You may also want to make sure you love hot dogs.

You must have a driver’s license, be able to work major holidays and be comfortable with travel and staying in hotels. Along with a base pay of $35,600, you’ll also receive a weekly allowance of $150 ($7,200 total for the year) for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, a full health benefits package and 100% of hotel expenses covered.

While the job of a Hotdogger essentially entails being a spokesperson for Oscar Mayer, it’s a bit unlike a traditional spokesperson role. Along with traveling and attending events, previous Hotdoggers have even been present for 12 marriages when the Wienermobile offered weddings and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored frozen pop to fans in 2022.

The Wienermobile has also previously offered rides to high school proms and given out free Lyft rides, so Hotdoggers should really be up for just about anything!

Do you have dreams of joining Oscar Mayer’s team of Hotdoggers?

