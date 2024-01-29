Kids rejoice! Children's Museum of Idaho's $2 million expansion is nearing completion

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Children's Museum of Idaho in Meridian is nearing completion of a $2 million dollar renovation that will add four thousand square feet in anticipation for the expected 150 thousand people that will walk through the front doors this year.



Cap Ed donated $1 million dollars

Museum has raised 75% of the $2 million needed

The additions include a planetarium, a stage, gravity racing track, TV news set, and hot air balloon

I'm senior reporter Roland Beres at the Children's Museum of Idaho where they have a big expansion underway because our community is growing so fast. And if you have little kids and haven't been here, I'll show you what you're missing.

This is a slow day at the Idaho Children's Museum... which is to say, it's busy all the time.

"Last year we had over 100 thousand people visit and now with the expansion we expect 150 thousand people will come through our doors." said Pat Baker, Exec. Dir. of the Children's Museum of Idaho.

Parents like Caleigh Peterson know why.

"It's great because it's inside and during the winter that's the best part and rain or shine there's always something to do."

The non profit opened five years ago. Coronavirus slowed its progress, but since then demand has skyrocketed, so they're adding another 4 thousand square feet to the 8 thousand already in use. The new space will hold a planetarium, an old fashioned news set, a hot air balloon and a gravity track for racing cars.

It's all about learning and parents need to be involved.

"We do encourage that adult child interaction. It's very important because parents need to know how that child learns best. And they can only do that while engaging with child during playful activity," said Baker.

When you're dealing with a future astronaut, the enthusiasm is contagious.

"The kids are always really excited to see what their activity is going to be and when they go with my husband and bring back the activities they made they're so excited," said Peterson.

There's outdoor activities as well, for when the weather improves.

All the exhibits are donated or a collaboration with local businesses.

Cap Ed made a $1 dollar donation but the expansion cost $2 million so there's still money to raise.

And they clearly have Peterson's support.

"Will he just play all day? Yes, we have a season pass and we're about to renew our membership," said Peterson.

And if you just can't wait to launch into those new exhibits, you won't have to wait long. The opening to the general public is on March 9.

