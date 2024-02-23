Meridian SCHEELS to Give Away $1,000 Shopping Spree to Five Winners

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Sporting goods retailer SCHEELS is giving five lucky winners a $1,000 shopping spree to celebrate their upcoming grand opening in Meridian in April.

Each winner will also get tickets for themselves and three friends to the Early Access event, where they will get an exclusive sneak peek of the store.

The new shopping destination will be home to 75 specialty shops featuring more than 1 million products from hunting gear to home decor as well as a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium and a 65-foot Ferris Wheel to keep the kids entertained.

Meridian SCHEELS will open on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. A parking lot celebration will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6th, with the store opening at 9:30 a.m.