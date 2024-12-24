Stuck indoors? Leap Years Boise offers an indoor wonderland for kids and parents

NORTH END, Idaho — As temperatures drop and outdoor activities dwindle, parents searching for ways to entertain their little ones indoors may find the solution at Leap Years in Boise.

At first glance, Leap Years looks like every child’s dream — complete with slides, ball pits, and interactive play areas. But founder Mandi Carvalho says the space is designed for much more than just fun.

“Kids will come in and work on their behavioral, social, and physical skills,” Carvalho said. “We also offer milestone classes to help kids achieve key developmental goals during their first 12 months of life.”

Carvalho and her husband created Leap Years after struggling to find a place where their daughter could burn off energy while building confidence, independence, and social skills.

“The ball pit is a huge hit,” Carvalho said during a tour of the facility. “Kids love it. They come down the piano slide and explore the climbing structures, which help them challenge themselves in a fun and safe way.”

Leap Years is also designed with parents in mind, featuring calming colors, a welcoming atmosphere, and non-toxic, custom-built materials.

For parents like Brittany Faribar, Leap Years has become a go-to destination. Her 21-month-old son loves the variety of activities, and she appreciates the milestone-focused approach.

“The weather’s getting cold, and I’m running out of things to do with my son outside,” Faribar said. “There’s so much here for him to experience, and it keeps us coming back.”

As a first-time mom, Faribar finds the milestone classes especially valuable.

“To be honest, I feel lost when it comes to milestones,” she said. “This gives me a better understanding of what I should be striving for with my son.”