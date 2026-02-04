St. Vincent de Paul reopens State Street thrift store in Northwest Boise

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — The St. Vincent de Paul State Street Thrift Store has reopened in Northwest Boise after more than a year of closure, resuming its role as a major funding source for food pantries, emergency assistance and homelessness prevention services across Southwest Idaho.

Inside the newly renovated store, every donation tells a story – and so do the people who work there.

Pippa Melina, an employee at the store, said her connection to St. Vincent de Paul began while she was incarcerated.

“Well, I was incarcerated and I worked for them, and then I got let out and I came back again because I loved it so much,” Melina said.

Melina was incarcerated for three years and first worked with St. Vincent de Paul through a work-center placement. After her release, she returned to the organization – this time as an employee at the State Street location.

“Giving back to the community and the customers,” Melina said. “Sharing and caring and helping people of all walks and types of people.”

She said the job has provided stability and a sense of purpose as she rebuilds her life.

“Personally, it’s helped me while I’ve been out of prison, and I’ve kept clean, and I just keep going day by day,” Melina said. “Getting up, going to work every morning, and having that sense of being that I’m helping other people really helps me.”

St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho operates food pantries, re-entry support programs and home visit services aimed at preventing homelessness.

“We have food pantries. We work with our re-entry development team – so people coming out of incarceration – and we help people who are struggling with homelessness with rent and utilities,” said Beth Bishop, the organization’s development director.

Shoppers say the mission is evident on the sales floor.

“I like how they run and how it helps other families and the staff is always really friendly,” said Kristen, a customer at the store.

The newly reopened thrift store features expanded space, full clothing racks and updated interiors. St. Vincent de Paul also plans to add a coffee bar in the future, with the goal of turning the location into a community destination.

Back at the register, Melina said the reopening represents a fresh start — for both the organization and herself.

“It makes me want to get up and go to work every day,” she said.

The St. Vincent de Paul State Street Thrift Store is now open seven days a week. Donations can be dropped off at the State Street location, as well as St. Vincent de Paul’s Meridian and Broadway donation centers.

