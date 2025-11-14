Saturday candlelight vigil to honor child killed in Harrison Boulevard crash

BOISE, Idaho — A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday to honor Mora Gerety, who was killed in a pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

Mora, an 8-year-old from Boise, was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street in Boise's North End and died later that evening at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center. Gerety's death was listed as an accident by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street. Those hoping to attend are advised to bring their own candles if possible. However, extra candles will be available to the public.