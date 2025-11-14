Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth End

Actions

Saturday candlelight vigil to honor child killed in Harrison Boulevard crash

Screenshot 2025-11-14 104907.png
Allie Triepke / Idaho News 6
A child places a flower on a memorial established in memory of Mora Gerety.
Screenshot 2025-11-14 104907.png
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday to honor Mora Gerety, who was killed in a pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

Mora, an 8-year-old from Boise, was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street in Boise's North End and died later that evening at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center. Gerety's death was listed as an accident by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street. Those hoping to attend are advised to bring their own candles if possible. However, extra candles will be available to the public.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your North End reporter Riley Shoemaker