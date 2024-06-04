Residents react to chip seal in Boise's North End

NORTH END, Idaho — As ACHD's crews work their way through the North End of Boise, some residents tell Idaho News 6 they remain hopeful for long-term road improvements despite short-term disruptions.



Chip seal is a road maintenance process that creates a protective surface layer on roads.

"I'm very disappointed with the chipsealing process," says one Boise resident.

The Ada County Highway District's yearly road maintenance makes its way to Boise's North End. It’s called chipsealing, and ACHD told us earlier this season the process aims to preserve county roads.

"We start by putting emulsion down, then lay chips over the top, and finally go over it with rollers to orient the chips into the roadway," says Deputy Director of Maintenance at ACHD, Jennifer Berenger.

Crews are currently moving west to east through North End streets, tackling residential roads in procession, initially leaving loose gravel chips. For a neighborhood that relies heavily on street parking, it can cause some headaches.

"It's definitely causing a lot more traffic, and I'm sure if you do park on the street, it's super inconvenient for you," says another resident.

Beyond the inconvenience, residents are concerned about their vehicles.

"I've absolutely noticed that our tires wear out way faster," says one resident.

"I think it can definitely ruin windshields," says another resident.

ACHD installed speed limit signs, reminding drivers to move slowly on the freshly covered road. At the end of the day, "So when they do Harrison or 15th, I'll probably stay off those streets for a week or two."

Residents tell me the process moved through the area relatively quickly. "I think the roads clearly need some help, so hopefully it'll take care of some of that," says a Boise resident.

