Proposed six-story condo building in Boise’s North End draws mixed reactions

NORTH END, Idaho — A proposed six-story condominium building at the corner of 8th and Franklin is sparking debate among residents in Boise’s historic North End.

The project, which would include 13 residential units, underground parking, and outdoor amenities, has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors concerned about the neighborhood’s character, affordability, and infrastructure.

“I don't like it when the buildings are so big that it blocks out the sun,” said longtime resident Steve Brown.

According to public planning documents, the project would feature two townhomes on the ground floor and 11 flats above, ranging in size up to nearly 3,000 square feet.

“...And then it gets all windy when you walk around and it's not so approachable,” Brown said.

Brown, who has lived in the North End for 30 years, said the issue is not just about scale but about preserving the feel of a community his family has called home for decades.

“Our kids grew up on 20th Street. What we liked is we could do a four-square in the street,” he said. “So that's when you have the great big buildings. It's harder to make it so friendly.”

Other neighbors voiced support for housing growth but said affordability remains a pressing issue.

“A lot of people can't afford to live in the North End anymore,” said Cliff Green. “It used to be you can't afford to buy a home in the North End, and now it's hard for people to even rent, stay in.”

Parking is another concern.

“Definitely parking can be a struggle, street parking especially through here. You're always worried about hitting another car,” one resident said.

Plans for the project include 22 underground parking spaces, 24 long-term bicycle spaces, and alleyway access. Developers say the building will meet downtown design standards and incorporate features like landscape buffers and sidewalk upgrades.

Still, some residents worry the ongoing development boom is reshaping the neighborhood in ways that could displace longtime families.

“I think there's a lot of change going on in that area, a lot of development, but it does drive up the prices, so the multi-generational people here in Boise are driven out,” one resident said.

The project still requires final design approval from the City of Boise.

