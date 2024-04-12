North End officer-involved shooting found to be justified

BOISE, Idaho — Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomson has found that Boise Police officers, who shot and killed Macey Juker on July 26, were justified in their actions.

RELATED | North End residents speak about the Wednesday night shooting that Boise Police say left a man dead

The prosecutor reviewed the officers' bodycam footage of the event as well as the materials from the completed investigation to make his determination.

The fatal event began at 10 pm on July 26 when Juker placed a 911 call, stating that he had been drinking, purchased heroin, was suicidal, and had an assault rifle in his possession which could be heard firing in the phone call to dispatch according to the prosecutor.

Law enforcement made their way to the 600 block of 19th Street in Boise, a populated residential neighborhood where officers found Juker holding his assault rifle. Initially, Juker put the weapon down, complying with orders from officers. Juker then ran from officers, retrieving his weapon and taking aim at them.

The officers and Juker opened fire. Juker was hit and collapsed, firing additional rounds at officers from the ground. Officers continued firing on Juker until he was hit again and succumbed to his wounds.

“This was a very intense and frightening incident for the residents of this normally quiet neighborhood. We feel fortunate nobody else was physically injured or killed, including the responding officers, who attempted to resolve this incident peacefully. I am thankful for the thorough investigation and review of the incident by other Treasure Valley Law Enforcement agencies, and the Gem County Prosecutor,” said Ron Winegar, Chief of Police.

A graphic video report, including bodycam footage of the events of July 26, is availablehere.