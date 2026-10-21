BOISE, Idaho — Every Halloween, thousands of people flock to Harrison Boulevard to see some of Boise's most elaborate decorations. This year, one display just off the main route on Dora Street is taking visitors on a trip back to the days of VHS tapes and video rentals.

The display, called "Flashback Video," was created by local prop makers Tyler Bush and Michael Mann, the owners of Propy Props. The pair are known for over-the-top holiday displays, including last year's "Titanic"-themed attraction that drew attention from visitors across the Treasure Valley.

WATCH | North End 'Flashback Video' display brings movie magic, nostalgia to Boise's Halloween season

North End 'Flashback Video' display brings movie magic, nostalgia to Boise's Halloween season

The nostalgic storefront serves as the centerpiece of a larger Halloween experience spread throughout the neighborhood.

"We met on Halloween. I proposed on the Haunted Mansion ride," Bush said. "We put [our props] in our front yard and then we got people really excited about those decorations and then we just keep growing with that."

After last year's "Titanic" display, the duo wanted something that could connect multiple movie-themed decorations around the neighborhood.

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"This year we decided after doing "Titanic" that a video store would be the most logical thing to do next," Bush said. "The story is that if you don't return it by midnight, then the movies come alive."

Movie posters displayed outside the store act as clues, directing visitors to themed Halloween scenes inspired by "Ghostbusters," "Beetlejuice," "Alice in Wonderland," "Haunted Mansion" and "Little Shop of Horrors."

Katie Stone and her son Elliott made the trip from the Boise Bench to check out this year's creation. Stone said her family has been visiting the display for years.

"We love coming back to our old neighborhood and walking around," Stone said. "When we first walked by, we just fell in love with it. Last year it got even bigger and better, and this year they've outdone themselves with the really cool video store."

Elliott's favorite part? Seeing one of his favorite movies represented among the displays.

"My favorite movies are like 'Ghostbusters,'" he said.

For Bush and Mann, the highlight isn't the props or special effects. It's watching families return year after year.

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The pair are still putting the finishing touches on several Halloween displays throughout the North End before shifting their focus to another annual favorite: transforming their home into a "Nightmare Before Christmas" display for the holiday season.

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