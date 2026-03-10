BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary has moved out of its longtime downtown Boise shelter and into a new facility on State Street in northwest Boise, marking the start of operations at a campus years in the making.

The new Interfaith Sanctuary shelter welcomed its first guests earlier this month. Executive Director Jodi Stigers said the facility was designed to provide more stability and support for people experiencing homelessness.

“The space was designed with care in mind, and it is definitely affording our guests a way to really take a deep breath and relax,” Stigers said.

WATCH | Inside the new Interfaith Sanctuary campus in Northwest Boise—

New Interfaith Sanctuary shelter opens with fewer beds, but leaders point to expanded resources

One of the biggest operational changes involves how the shelter functions day to day. At the previous downtown location, many guests had to leave the shelter each morning and return later in the evening.

Now, residents can remain on campus during the day, something Stigers said helps remove the uncertainty many people experienced while trying to access shelter services.

“It takes a lot of the trauma away from being unhoused because you have a place to return,” she said.

The new facility does have fewer beds for single adults, which is why the shelter now operates using a waitlist system.

However, Stigers said the new campus provides significantly expanded resources. The facility includes more bathrooms and showers, free laundry facilities, outdoor space, and a dining hall that serves daily meals.

“There’s 50 toilets and 44 showers on this campus… you can take a shower every day as a guest here,” Stigers said.

The campus also brings several services together in one location, including mental health care, recovery programs, workforce training, and a medical clinic.

For some residents, the change is already making an impact.

Nicholas Rogers first connected with Interfaith Sanctuary through its Project Wellbeing program and now works with the organization.

“I transitioned from going to Project Wellbeing to actually being a full employee at Interfaith Sanctuary,” Rogers said.

Rogers now helps support residents at Hope House, a section of the campus designed for people who are working and saving money as they prepare to move into permanent housing.

“Hope House is really a place that is able to give that little piece of dignity back and help people stand up on their feet again,” Rogers said.

He said the new facility has created a calmer and more stable environment for those staying there.

“Everybody that's been here has been through so much crisis… this place is calm, and it’s clean, and it’s beautiful,” Rogers said.