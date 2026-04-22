NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — A popular Boise park now has new features aimed at expanding ways the community can use the space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, April 21, at Veterans Memorial Park, where city leaders unveiled recently completed upgrades.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean joined community partners to mark the completion of the project, part of a $660,000 investment. The upgrades include an 18-hole disc golf course, a nature play area, and added infrastructure and security improvements.

WATCH: Boise opens new disc golf course, nature play area

New disc golf course, play area open at Boise’s Veterans Memorial Park

Alicia Records, parks resources superintendent with Boise Parks and Recreation, said the new amenities are designed to meet growing demand for outdoor recreation.

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“Today, we are opening our eighteen-hole disc golf course as well as our new nature play area … two amenities that we're super excited to share with our community,” Records said.

Records said the disc golf course gives Boise a second full 18-hole course and helps expand access to green space for nearby residents.

“So this park is actually a park that connects 4,000 residents to space, to green space. … we're just really excited to see people come into this space, use it, have accessible pathways and walkways to be able to go play and interact with all the fun amenities,” she said.

The nature play area features sand, natural materials and interactive elements designed for children.

Families in the area say they are already taking advantage of the additions.

“We were biking on the Greenbelt the other day and noticed that this whole new feature was here … and so this is our second day in a row coming here,” said Emma Stein, a Boise resident who lives nearby.

Stein said the park has quickly become part of her family’s routine.

“It feels like there's always a new park to go to … especially when new features like this that we can come enjoy,” she said.