Man hospitalized with serious injuries after North End Boise shooting

NORTH END, Boise — A man is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after what appears to be a shooting in Boise's north end Saturday night.

Boise Police tell Idaho News 6 they were called to a report of a shooting on W. Forsythia Drive around 10:52 p.m. Saturday night. The residential street is near the intersection of 36th and Hill Rd.

"Officers arrived to find one injured adult male victim out front of a house," a Boise Police spokesperson said. "Officers immediately provided medical aid and Ada County Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital with injuries that appeared on scene to be serious but non-life threatening."

Police say there have been no arrests made and do not have information to share about a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.