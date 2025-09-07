Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth End

Actions

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after North End Boise shooting

No arrests have been made and police have not shared any suspect information
Boise Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted

NORTH END, Boise — A man is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after what appears to be a shooting in Boise's north end Saturday night.

Boise Police tell Idaho News 6 they were called to a report of a shooting on W. Forsythia Drive around 10:52 p.m. Saturday night. The residential street is near the intersection of 36th and Hill Rd.

"Officers arrived to find one injured adult male victim out front of a house," a Boise Police spokesperson said. "Officers immediately provided medical aid and Ada County Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital with injuries that appeared on scene to be serious but non-life threatening."

Police say there have been no arrests made and do not have information to share about a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your North End reporter Riley Shoemaker