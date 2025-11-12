Juvenile pedestrian hit by a vehicle suffers 'life-threatening' injuries

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that left a minor with "life-threatening" injuries.

Police say the juvenile pedestrian has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N. Harrison Blvd and W. Ada St.

Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke is on the scene, where she says a driver is performing a balance test administered by law enforcement.

Approximately a dozen law enforcement officers are present.

Harrison Blvd is now closed between Sherman and Resseguie, and the public is advised to avoid the area.

