“It’s becoming more popular”: Boise father voices e-moto bike safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are increasing enforcement of electric motorcycles, or “e-motos,” as the city works to educate riders and parents about new restrictions.

Boise City Council recently approved an emergency ordinance creating a new category for e-motos. The vehicles have motors larger than 750 watts or can travel faster than 28 mph.

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Under the new rules, e-motos are prohibited on sidewalks, bike paths and city pathways, including the Boise Greenbelt. Riders using public roads must follow Idaho motorcycle laws, including licensing, registration and insurance requirements.

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Boise Police Sgt. Matthew Konvalinka said officers have been moving from education toward enforcement.

“What people need to remember is that an e-motorcycle is a motorcycle,” Sgt. Konvalinka said.

Police have issued citations for violations including no driver's license, registration or insurance. Konvalinka said officers have also issued about 16 citations for reckless operation of an e-moto in the past month.

North End father Josh Reeder said he recently encountered a large group of riders while driving. He stopped his vehicle because he was concerned about their speed and behavior. He says one rider performed a wheelie in his lane before swerving around his vehicle.

Reeder, who has three children who ride bikes, said he shared his dashcam video to raise awareness about safety.

“Getting the parents on board is the most important thing,” he said.

A recent crash near 14th and Hayes also involved an electric bike, though police clarified it was not an e-moto.

Two children were riding the pedal-equipped e-bike when a vehicle struck them. Both suffered minor injuries, and the 14-year-old rider was cited for failure to exercise due care.

Konvalinka said the department's focus is on making sure riders and parents understand that traffic laws apply to electric bikes and motorcycles alike.

Police are also planning additional education through School Resource Officers as students return to school.