Idaho River Sports gears up for increase in customers during first big heatwave of the summer

BOISE, Idaho — The summer heat means an influx in customers for local businesses like Idaho River Sports. On hot days, like those 100+ degree days ahead, the river outfitter can see an increase of 50-80% in paddle board rentals.



Idaho River Sports offers paddle board, kayak, raft and tube rentals for folks to use in local waters. More information on rentals can be found here.

Remember to drink lots of water and wear sunscreen and a life jacket when enjoying the waters that Boise area has to offer.

Tips on general water safety can be found here.

“Yeah, it’s gonna get hot here in Boise this week and it’s gonna continue on," says Casey Coles, the 'Official Pumper of Stoke' and the Social Media Manager for Idaho River Sports.

“As the heat comes in, we definitely do see a ramp up of people coming to the park and with that our rentals do go off the charts," says Coles.

He tells me that on hot days their shop can see a 50-80% increase in rentals.

“But on those 100 degree plus days, we do tend to run out, but since we do have quite the inventory that does turnover fairly quickly," added Coles.

“This is our first time renting from these folks here and it was seamless," says John Cacheris, who is no stranger to paddle boarding.

“My wife and I have been married a little over five years and our second date was in Charlotte, North Carolina and we went paddle boarding," says Cacheris.

He tells me that on hot days they go out in the morning to beat the heat.

“We’re probably not gonna be out here much past lunchtime,” added Cacheris. "Do it in the morning, but just do it because the days are beautiful. The summer is short here. It is hot, but if you can get out and enjoy it, it is a great place to do it."

As for the folks at Idaho River Sports, the influx in rentals helps them survive through the slow season.

“That definitely does help us get through the winter months,” says Coles. “How fortunate are we to live in a place where we have so many places to recreate out on the water”