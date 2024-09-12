Hyde Park Street Fair returns September 13

NORTH END, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair, held annually at Camel’s Back Park in Boise’s North End, features over 180 local vendors offering art, global cuisines, and live music. Founded in 1979, it has grown into a beloved three-day event that reflects the unique, historic charm of the neighborhood.



The Street Fair runs from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Due to limited parking, attendees are encouraged to bike, use rideshare services, or utilize the free parking at 300 W. Fort Street where Valley Regional Transit will shuttle back and forth from the fair.

"I was born and raised in Boise," says Autumn Street, a member of the North End Neighborhood Association and co-chair of the Hyde Park Street Fair.

For Boise lifer Autumn Street, living in the North End is a dream come true.

"To me, that felt like home. It's just unlike anywhere else in Boise," she says.

Autumn's love for her community inspired her to join the North End Neighborhood Association, eventually becoming co-chair of planning for the annual Hyde Park Street Fair.

"When people think of the North End, often they think of the Street Fair. It's as quirky, unique, and historic at this point as the neighborhood," Street said. "It's something all of us love."

The three-day event, which was founded in 1979, has since outgrown its namesake home on 13th Street in Hyde Park and now takes place each year at Camel’s Back Park.

Fair booths will offer items from more than 180 local vendors, selling everything from homemade art to global cuisines, with live music from local artists.

"It is truly a local event. It's for local artisans, local musicians, local vendors, local food. I love going to the fair, having a beer, getting some food from the food trucks, then watching the show," says North End Neighborhood Association President, Erik Hagen.

However, another thing, the North End is known for is its tight street parking.

"Parking is tricky, there is no way around that," says Street.

That's why NENA is encouraging attendees to bike to the festival, with free bike corrals available during fair hours.

People can also use the free lot on Fort Street, where Valley Regional Transit will shuttle back and forth from the fair.

Or, use a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, with designated drop-off areas near the park.

And for fairgoers who visit year after year, one badge of honor is the t-shirts.

"Some people have been coming for years, and they have a shirt from each year. It’s kind of like a rite of passage to some of us neighbors," says Hagen.

This year's t-shirt, designed by Street herself, is a special highlight.

"I think it is a really good reflection of our roots here in Hyde Park," says Street.