Herd of cows takes late-night stroll through Boise

Boise Police Department
BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of cows made their way through Boise early Monday morning, prompting a late-night response from police.

According to the Boise Police Department, the herd — possibly as many as 100 cows — was first spotted just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Bogus Basin and Cartwright Road. The cows continued moving toward downtown, with sightings reported at several North End intersections, including 18th and Sherman, 18th and Eastman, 15th and Harrison, and Dewey Street.

Officials worked to locate the owner and corral the wandering animals. Many of the cows were eventually gathered in an alley between 18th and 19th streets near Hill Road.

Police say the owner arrived with a trailer and helped return the cows home by around 5 a.m.

