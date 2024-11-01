Harrison Blvd. celebrates another year as Boise's Halloween hotspot

NORTH END, Idaho — Every Halloween, Boise’s historic Harrison Blvd becomes a festive hotspot, drawing thousands of trick-or-treaters and spectators from across the Treasure Valley.



Neighbors go all-out with elaborate decorations and stock up on thousands of pieces of candy to meet the high demand.

For many, like longtime resident Lisa Hudson, this decades-old tradition is a point of pride, embodying the North End’s enduring Halloween spirit.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's just a fun community event and lots of people are down here," says Harrison Blvd resident Will Varin.

It's a decades-long tradition in Boise's North End.

Trick or Treating along Harrison Boulevard draws out thousands each Halloween, with people from all over the Treasure Valley packing the streets.

Will Varin [is] excited to participate each year.

"It's fun. It's definitely busy. We hand out about 2500 to 3000 pieces of candy" says Varin, with spooky decorations on display.

Just across the street, the World Series may be over, but baseball is still in season.

It's Kaitlin and Alex Hegner's first Halloween on Harrison Boulveard, but they quickly got the memo that around here, Halloween is a big deal.

"We were thoroughly warned," says North End resident Kaitlin Hegner.

The couple playing into two major themes of October. Halloween and baseball.

"I love following baseball so we tried to play off the playoff theme and as teams were losing we just kept adding hats for each team," says Alex Hegner.

In addition to spirited decorations, they knew candy would be in high demand.

"I've heard 3,000 - 6,000. " says Hegner.

Not having enough candy to go around is a mistake Lisa Hudson and her husband made on their first Harrison Halloween 31 years ago.

"My husband had to get in the car 2 times through the traffic to try and get as much candy as he could," says Harrison Blvd resident Lisa Hudson.

"preparing for this part because it will happen faster than we'd like it to…"

AND AS THE CANDY BOWL EMPTIES EVERY YEAR, LISA TAKES PRIDE IN THE NORTH END'S NEVER-ENDING HALLOWEEN SPIRIT…

"The tradition is super fun and that's why we just keep it going," says Hudson.

