Got glass? How to recycle your glass bottles, jars and jugs in Boise

BOISE NORTH END, Idaho — Glass bottles, jars and jugs cannot go in your mixed recycling bin. The City of Boise has 10 glass recycling collection sites where you can safely drop off your glass for free. The City also offers monthly curbside glass collection.



You can find a map of Boise glass recycling collection sites here.

Monthly curbside glass collection costs about $7 per can per month.

Remember to remove any lids, caps or corks from your glass recyclables before putting them in your bin or dropping them off at a collection site.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"One of the questions we get is 'Why can't I recycle glass in Boise' and the good news is you can," said Melissa Stoner with the City of Boise's Public Works Department.

She tells me they get a lot of questions about what people should do with their glass.

"It's easy to recycle your glass in Boise. People want to know what they can recycle so they can recycle basically bottles, jugs and jars," Stoner added.

Stoner tells me some items, although made of glass, actually can't be recycled.

"Things like ceramics, or mirrors, or Pyrex or glass dishes," explained Stoner.

The city has 10 collection sites offering residents options to safely dispose of their glass for free. But, it's important to remember that glass cannot go into your mixed recycling bin.

"We have separate programs, so your mixed recycling goes to one facility, your glass recycling goes to another facility," said Stoner.

That glass makes its way to a local company called Environmental Abrasives, where it's ground up and used as sandblasting material.

"These are actually valued materials that we can reuse so we can give that glass another life," added Stoner.

"Well, we have a lot of glass that piles up at the house," says Stacie Kanishchev.

Kanishchev tells me she makes a pit stop at the collection site near her home a regular part of running errands.

"This is very convenient and it's off of a busy street. It's close to lots of neighborhoods in like Sunset/North end of Boise and it's something so easy to stop and do on your way anywhere," added Kanishchev.

You can also sign up for curbside glass collection for about $7 a month through the city of Boise.