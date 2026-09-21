BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair brought thousands of people to Boise’s North End over the weekend, creating a major opportunity for first-time vendors looking to grow their local businesses.

Jean-Pierre Vertus, owner of Pizza Piou, said he spent the week preparing for his first appearance at the fair.

“I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never been here before,” Vertus said. “I hand rolled 750 pizza doughs."

The preparation paid off — Vertus said his pizzas were pretty much flying out of the ovens on Saturday to feed a huge demand.

“We sold about 420 pizzas. It was a record day for me ever, I’ve never sold that many. I’ve never made that much money,” Vertus said.

WATCH: Hear from first time vendors at the Hyde Park Street Fair

From pizza to pottery, first time vendors thrive at the Hyde Park Street Fair

Diana Adams was also a first-time vendor at this year's street fair.

“People love to hear about upcycled clothes and it’s even more fun when you can put a splash of color on them,” Adams said.

Adams started her business giving clothing a new life and a new look about a year and a half ago — she's still deciding on a name for her business, but said the event has been her best one yet.

“I’ve done really well, empty racks, empty racks,” Adams said.

“There’s been a following for a Hyde Park since it began like decades ago and they have a huge waiting list,” said Jason Kohlmeier, owner of Darth Vader Pottery.

Kohlmeier says it took him three years to get accepted as a vendor at the fair because of its popularity.

“So I'm very happy about that,” he added. “There’s a lot of lookers, which is great because it gives you exposure. It’s been real positive, so I really like it. Definitely wanna be back next year.”

From pizza to pottery and some pretty cool clothing — the Hyde Park Street Fair acts as an opportunity for thousands of visitors to help support local businesses in our community.

“This being the biggest festival in town, it can only elevate any small business owner,” Vertus added.