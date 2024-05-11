Flock Cancer Street Stroll: A day of celebration, fundraising and remembrance

NORTH END, Idaho — Members of the Treasure Valley community come out in support of the 4th annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll.



A sea of pink walked up and down Harrison Blvd in Boise's North End to support survivors and fundraise for Breast Cancer in the Treasue Valley.

A Day of celebration, fundraising, and remembrance at the Flock Cancer Street Stroll in support of breast cancer in the Treasure Valley.

Flock Cancer is a cause that North End resident and breast cancer survivor Jeannie McCarthy Yoggy holds very close to her heart.

“It’s a fight that my grandmother went through and died, and my two aunts and now me,” says North End resident and breast cancer survivor Jeannie McCarthy Jaggi. "I’m doing this for my daughter. I’m really hoping that with research, that maybe one day breast cancer will be in the past."

The 4th annual walk is bigger and pinker than ever.

“Walking around today, I can feel what the other women who have gone before me and come after. It's a big fight,” McCarthy Jaggi said.

And as a sea of pink flows up and down Harrison Blvd in Boise’s North End, neighbors put out refreshments, decorations and flamingos, plus signs featuring the stories of survivors.

“It’s really special for survivors to get to mark this occasion and also so they realize they are not alone.” says McCarthy Jaggi. "The survivor community cares for each other and they get to connect."

And this year Flock Cancer is placing an emphasis on awareness, partnering with St. Alphonsus and Stella the Big Pink Bus where they offer mammograms on-site.

“The earlier you catch breast cancer it can be very survivable, so we want to make sure that there’s no barrier for women getting mammograms,” says Flock Cancer founder Leslie Scantling.

And looking forward to next year, “It keeps getting bigger and pinker,” says Scantling.

Leslie Scantling looks forward to watching the event continue to grow.