Flock Cancer prepares for annual walk to honor breast cancer survivors

NORTH END, Idaho — Leslie Scantling, founder of Flock Cancer, prepares for their 4th annual street stroll to fundraise for breast cancer and celebrate survivors.



The annual Street Stroll will take place on May 11th, at 10am on Harrison Blvd.

"It can be really emotional to be in that sea of pink for the first time, and it kind of all comes back to you," said Flock Cancer Founder, Leslie Scantling.

Leslie Scantling has been participating in walks to honor and fundraise for breast cancer survivors for 25 years. That's how long her mother has been cancer-free.

"My mom went through her breast cancer struggle really quietly, but the celebrations have been a little more proud", said Scantling.

And in 2018 when Leslie was diagnosed herself:

"To be able to share it with her is really special," she said.

It became even more personal. Now walking as a survivor with her own daughter.

"This was my first survivor event, walking it with my daughter, and it was very emotional," said Scantling.

When COVID and other circumstances hit, it meant no more official 'Race for the Cure' in the Treasure Valley.

"I was looking forward to our annual event every year, and I thought, 'Well, we'll still just have a little party,'" said Scantling.

But when it started to get traction from neighbors and local survivor organizations, Leslie decided to formally start Flock Cancer, turning Harrison Blvd. in the North End into a sea of pink.

"It's fun this time of year just to start to spread all the pink along Harrison," said Scantling.

"That first year, about 350 people or so showed up, and we ended up raising $25,000 in our first year," said Scantling.

"Awareness is also a really important part of our mission. We will have a mammogram bus here from St. Alphonsus. People can get mammograms at the event," she continued.

Ultimately, it's a celebration of those who have survived breast cancer, while remembering those who have lost their battle.

"Women, after we go through breast cancer, we just kind of put it in a drawer somewhere. The goal of our event is celebration and making sure survivors can mark that event and be applauded for the journey they went through," said Scantling.

