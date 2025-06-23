E. coli detected at Esther Simplot Park in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Signs were posted at Esther Simplot Park Pond 1 to warn visitors about E. coli, according to a Facebook post from Boise Parks and Recreation.

Water quality tests were conducted, and the results concluded that the E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state standards.

While Quinn's Pond and other parts of Pond 1 have not exceeded state standards, signs are being posted around the park to keep park-goers aware and vigilant.

"Our team is working to improve water quality in the area and will remove posted signage as soon as test results show bacteria concentrations meet state standards," said Boise Parks and Recreation.