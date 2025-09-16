City officials prep 'groundbreaking' for Veterans Memorial Park improvements, including disc golf

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, City of Boise officials will gather for a ceremonial "groundbreaking" event at Veterans Memorial Park to highlight future park improvements, including a new 18-hole disc golf course, a nature playground, as well as security upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

The improvements, which will cost roughly $660,000, are scheduled to be fully completed in 2026.

RELATED | West Boise’s Charles F. McDevitt park set for $1.2 million upgrade to enhance youth sports facilities

Already, crews are working to improve and install security assets throughout the park, including erecting network poles, street lamps, and security cameras in parking areas and outside restrooms.

City officials say those improvements should be complete by the end of October.

Construction of the nature playground and disc golf will last until sometime in 2026.

Unlike traditional playgrounds, a spokesperson for the Parks and Recreation Department said the nature playground will match the surrounding landscape's natural aesthetic.

"The department’s design team has been working closely with disc golf professionals, nearby neighborhood associations and other stakeholders to finalize the design of the 18-hole disc golf course to best meet the needs of all park users." - City of Boise

Visitors should be aware that a portion of Veterans Memorial Park will be fenced off during construction, but the rest of the park will remain open throughout.