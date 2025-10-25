Boise woman sentenced for North End home invasion that left woman with serious stab wounds

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman has been charged with a ten-year prison sentence after a violent home invasion in 2024 that left another woman seriously injured.

24-year-old Farida Joel Mathew was sentenced on Thursday, October 23, to a unified 10-year prison term, consisting of 2 years fixed and 8 years indeterminate. Ada County District Judge Richard Greenwood ordered Matthew to complete the Idaho Department of Corrections' rider program and issued a no-contact order.

The judge called the invasion and assault "a horrific attack."

According to the Ada County prosecutor, in 2024, Matthew forced her way into the victim's North End Boise home. Matthew then launched a brutal attack on the woman whom the investigators found she met previously, but had no relationship with.

Matthew confronted the woman with false accusations before stabbing the woman repeatedly. The victim was able to escape the attack and flag down help.

The responding officers found the victim heavily bleeding from 20 puncture wounds.

"I am grateful to be alive, but my life is forever changed. I don't sleep well. I still check the locks multiple times each night. I’m doing my best to heal, but the fear stays with me,” said the victim.

“This was a terrifying and senseless assault against an innocent woman inside her own home,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

