Boise Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide; registration opens August 3

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to start planning for fall as the department’s 2026 Fall Activity Guide is now available.

The guide includes a variety of opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, learn new skills and connect with the community. Programs this fall include school break camps, art classes, sports, fitness opportunities, environmental education and more.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Monday, August 3, for Boise residents. Non-residents can begin registering at 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 5.

This fall’s offerings include school break camps and homeschool opportunities at Zoo Boise, culinary classes at the Boise Urban Garden School, art programs at Fort Boise Community Center and environmental education classes at the Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center.

WATCH | Boise Parks and Recreation’s 2026 Fall Activity Guide is now available, with registration opening August 3 for Boise residents.

Boise Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide for 2026

Residents can also sign up for activities including ice skating, golf lessons, pickleball, after-school programming and social outings.

“Boise’s activities and programs help people of all ages discover new interests, build friendships and enjoy healthy, active lifestyles,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle said. “Whether you’re trying something new, continuing a favorite hobby or signing your child up for an unforgettable camp experience, we’re proud to offer affordable, welcoming opportunities that help connect our community through recreation.”

The department’s AdVenture Program will also continue offering inclusive recreation opportunities, classes and excursions for people with disabilities.

People can browse programs, register and manage their household accounts through the Boise Parks and Recreation mobile app. Registration is also available online, by phone at (208) 608-7680, or in person at Fort Boise Community Center, located at 700 Robbins Road.

Check out the complete 2026 Fall Activity Guide.