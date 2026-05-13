BOISE, Idaho — Roadwork along West Resseguie Street in Boise’s North End has stretched through nearly an entire school year, leaving some neighbors frustrated, as crews move into another phase of the project.

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Boise North End residents voice frustration over ongoing roadwork near North Junior High

Residents near 14th and Resseguie streets told Idaho News 6 they have dealt with months of dust, noise, heavy equipment and road closures tied to ongoing utility and roadway work.

“Very, very frustrating,” said North End resident Wyatt Ezrilov.

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Resseguie Street between 13th and 16th streets appeared quieter this week, but neighbors said the area had recently been filled with detours, dirt piles and construction activity.

After receiving a tip about growing frustration in the neighborhood, Idaho News 6 knocked on doors throughout the area. Most residents declined on-camera interviews, but many shared similar concerns about the prolonged timeline and communication surrounding the project.

Ezrilov, who lives nearby, said the construction has disrupted everyday life.

“It totally screws up the flow of life,” he said.

Karen and Jerry, neighbors who also declined to appear on camera, said they completed a backyard remodel last fall but have struggled to enjoy the space because of dust and ongoing construction outside their home.

Others said work hours felt inconsistent, and road closures were difficult to plan around.

Ada County Highway District Construction Supervisor Kadee Porter said the project, which stretches from Ninth Street to 16th Street along Resseguie, has been completed in multiple phases.

“It looks like we're digging up the street over and over,” Porter said. “But we really are trying to do it once, get everything done underground before we repave so that we can leave a nice product behind.”

According to ACHD, Veolia first replaced water lines last summer. ACHD then replaced storm drain pipes underground, and Intermountain Gas is now replacing and lowering gas lines before final roadway reconstruction begins.

Porter said the gas work was not originally anticipated.

“The Intermountain gas work wasn't expected,” Porter detailed, “We found that they were shallow. So rather than lower their line, they chose to replace it.”

ACHD said work near 14th Street is wrapping up, and Intermountain Gas is expected to finish work between 15th and 16th streets before Memorial Day. Traffic is now allowed through on North 15th Street.

After that, ACHD plans to continue roadway reconstruction on the west end of the Resseguie project through the summer while school is out.

“Things do get easier once you get above ground,” Porter said. “There’s fewer surprises.”

ACHD said the goal is to complete long-term infrastructure upgrades now so the neighborhood will not need major roadwork again anytime soon.