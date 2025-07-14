Boise heat brings health risks: How to stay safe outdoors

NORTH END, Idaho — Whether you're enjoying time at the park or just trying to stay active, Boise’s heat can sneak up fast, and for those working outside, the risks are even greater.

With Treasure Valley temperatures climbing into the high 90s this week and potentially reaching triple digits, health experts are urging the public to take precautions.

“Those can be things like heat rash, heat cramps, dehydration, and it can progress to other more serious things such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dr. Jason Bronner with St. Luke’s Health System.

For outdoor workers, such as construction crews, Bronner said prevention starts with planning ahead.

“If you're in charge of those crews, I would look into starting earlier... making sure there's plenty of hydration... getting enough sodium... and having structured breaks,” Bronner said. “You should definitely take a break if you're out in the heat of the day.”

At Camel’s Back Park, three friends gathered for a farewell celebration — despite the heat, they came prepared.

“Wear open-toed shoes. Find a shady spot. Bring cold drinks. Cold drinks. Cold drinks,” said one.

“Sunscreen, too!” added another.

The group also described past experiences with heat-related symptoms, including dizziness, sweating, and feeling faint.

“Don’t try to push it. Don’t try to do too much,” said Bronner. “If you’re feeling overheated, cool down as quickly as possible."