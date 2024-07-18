Boise expands Harrison Hallow Loop Trail access with new connections and improved pathways

NORTH END, Idaho — The City of Boise is enhancing the Harrison Hollow Loop Trail with new trail connections and improved pathways.



The project aims to expand accessibility and improve user experience for the community.

Construction will begin on Monday, July 22nd.

The trail tread will be converted into all-weather surface materials for improved winter and wet weather use.

“We are so lucky as a community to have this system right outside our backdoor,” said Lisa Duplessie with Boise Parks and Recreation.

”When you get to the top of the hill and it oversees the city, there’s not much like it,” said one hiker.

The City of Boise expanding access at Harrison Hollow Loop Trail two new trail connections, plus widening a section of path.

“We’re adding about 1,800 feet of new trail and then also expanding another 1,800 feet that’s kind of already there," said Duplessie.

Work on the project will start next week as part of the Ridge to Rivers partnership among five local agencies that manage 210 miles of trails.

The updates at Harrison Hollow will also convert the trail tread to an all-weather surface material to allow for improved winter and wet weather accesss.

“It helps with muddy trails..it helps the water not just pool onto the trail system itself, so it just makes a longer and better experience for users,” added Duplessie.

“That’s really awesome because it gets too muddy to do the hill,” one hiker told me.

One hiker, expressing excitement over the updates to their beloved foothill trails.

“My favorite part about the foot hills is the offleash dog so we come here just to put her offleash because shes better as a running partner when she’s not on a leash” the hiker chimed in.

“This is a super busy reserve where we get a lot of people out on these trails and I think adding some accessibility enhancements makes it accessible for everybody. We’re not making any changes to dog accessibility so we’ll still be dogs off leash but just adding a little bit more accessibility to this system in our reserve," said Duplessie.

