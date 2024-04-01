Boise community unites for outdoor Easter hike and bike egg hunt

BOISE, Idaho — Crowds flocked to Hillview United Methodist Church's inaugural Hike or Bike Easter Egg Hunt at Camel's Back Park, showcasing Boise's love for outdoor activities. Hosted by Hillview Methodist Church, the event surpassed expectations with a turnout that flooded the trails, emphasizing the community's enthusiasm for celebrating Easter in the great outdoors.

Crowds and Crowds of People Showing Up for Hillview United Methodist Church’s First Hike or Bike Easter Egg Hunt at Camel’s Back Park…

"The people of Boise love being outdoors, they love hiking, they love getting on their mountain bikes, taking their dogs out for a walk…" says Hillview Methodist Church Pastor, Buddy Gharring.

With a turnout larger than they were expecting…

"It was like a flood onto the trail, which was really fun to see," says Gharring.

Hidden along the trails, by volunteers with the church [NATS], are large laminated Easter eggs and small plastic eggs that can be traded in for prizes like candy and gift cards.

The event, enjoyed by people of all ages…

"There’s a lot of things we do at Easter that are packed with spiritual meaning, but I think there’s something really important about just celebrating being together as a community and enjoying each other's presence," says Gharring.

