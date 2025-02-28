Watch Now
Apartment fire in the North End, Harrison Blvd closed both directions

BOISE, Idaho — Harrison Blvd. is closed in both directions, as firefighters respond to an apartment fire near Hill Rd., at Harrison Hills Apartments, which is a low-income, senior housing facility.

One person has been transported to a local hospital with injuries. Two Boise Police Officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials tell Idaho News 6 that N. Harrison Blvd. will be closed between W. Hill Rd. and W. Dewey St. for 1-2 hours.

We will update this story with new information once released.

