45th Annual Hyde Park Street Fair brings vendors and visitors to Camel's Back Park

BOISE NORTH END, Idaho — The 45th annual Hyde Park Street Fair features a wide variety of local vendors, artists, bands and performances giving visitors a chance to experience the community of the North End first-hand.



"I'm a people person, so this fills my cup," says Kayla Quist.

It is her first time being a vendor at the Hyde Park Street Fair. Quist owns Infinity Jewelry, which offers permanent jewelry and piercings on the spot.

"We'll kind of go through a few different chains, they get to try it on, and then they come and sit where you are and I fit it to them and weld it shut," says Quist.

She tells me she's seen a huge amount of foot traffic at the street fair, which helps her grow her small business and balance being a mom to four kids.

"I get a lot of business just within, you know, a few days which is great because then I can also be a mom when I'm not here at the weekend events," added Quist.

"I would say it's as busy or busier than any year previous to now, the weather lends a lot to that," says Autumn Street, the co-chair of the Hyde Park Street Fair.

She tells me that the annual event features local vendors, artists, bands and performances giving visitors a chance to experience the community of the North End first-hand.

"So we've got a little bit of everything for everyone," says Street. "This is very unique to the North End. It's kind of the North End and Hyde Park Street Fair are one and the same to many people and we love welcoming people into our neighborhood and showing why we love living here. And it's great, It's kind of like a neighborhood block party that we invite all of our friends to."