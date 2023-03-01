Zoo Boise welcoming two-year old lioness

BOISE, Idaho — After living solo for the past year, Revan, Zoo Boise's only male lion, is about to get a companion.

Zoo Boise announced they will be getting a new female African lion in early March from the Santa Barbara Zoo through a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Though still unnamed, the two year old female was born in November 2020 to mom Felicia and dad Ralph.

The new lioness was paired with Revan through the Species Survival Plan, a cooperative conservation program by the AZA. Her residency is intended for companionship, as there are no plans for the two to breed.

Revan, now 10 years old, arrived in Boise from Maryland in 2018 through the same AZA partnership.

Upon arrival, the new lioness will be off exhibit for some time while going through the usual quarantine period. Zookeepers at Zoo Boise will work to make her comfortable and help her get to know her new surroundings. Once that quarantine period is over and timing is right, she will be placed on exhibit.

“We are excited about this important addition to Zoo Boise,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The young lioness will help us further our conservation mission. We look forward to her joining Revan in our African lion exhibit soon.”

This marks the next generation of African lions for Zoo Boise. Many may recall when the first ones arrived in 2008, sisters Mudiwa and Obadiah and their brother, Jabari. These three lived as Idahoans until their passings.