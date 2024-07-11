Zoo Boise keeping the animals cool any way they can. That includes blood popsicles and other frozen treats

BOISE — Zoo Boise is taking extra precautions this week to keep it's animals safe during this heat wave. With temperatures expected to stay above 100 for the near future, the zoo is pulling out all the stops. It is using misters, extra shade, popsicles and even fans to keep the animals cool. They also provide air conditioned comfort for many animals who are given a choice to stay inside or brave the heat. The blooming butterfly exhibit and the Giraffe pen has limited hours because of the heat.