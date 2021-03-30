Your Health Idaho extends special enrollment period through April 30, 2021

BOISE, Idaho — Your Health Idaho will remain open through April so Idahoans can take advantage of enhanced financial assistance.

A news release says for the first time, tax credits may be available for those who were not previously eligible and will be increased for those who already receive them. For example, a married couple in their 20s in the Treasure Valley making $50,000 a year could pay less than $10 a month. A family of four making $105,000 could pay as little as $200 a month.

“Every Idahoan currently receiving tax credits through Your Health Idaho will see additional savings,” said Pat Kelly, Executive Director. “In addition, tens of thousands of Idahoans who weren’t eligible to receive financial help before will now be able to access tax credits that can significantly reduce the cost of their health insurance.”

People who enroll by midnight MST on April 30 will have coverage starting May 1. If you would like coverage to start by April 1, you have to enroll by midnight MST on March 31.

After the April deadline, Idahoans will only be able to enroll in coverage if they experience a qualifying life event, like having a baby or losing coverage.

“These enhanced tax credits keep more money in Idahoans’ pockets and are another tool for Idahoan’s continued economic recovery,” Continued Kelly. “We encourage every Idahoan to see if they qualify for these savings.”

Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can use the tax credits to lower monthly insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. With the enhanced discounts, more than 90 percent of current Your Health Idaho customers may qualify for assistance, according to the release.

A list of insurance agents, brokers and enrollment counselors can be found on the Your Health Idaho website.