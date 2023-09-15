Young girl killed in unthinkable camping tragedy

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — While a family was camping near Mountain Home, a large pine tree fell on their tents, instantly taking the life of their 8-year-old daughter and the family's dog.

The young girl was camping with her parents and siblings in the Boise National Forest when the unthinkable tragedy occurred.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the family was camping in an area that had been burned during the Elk and Pony fires. The fires had left burned-out trees, causing the trees to erode and become unstable.

ECSO encourages all individuals to be cautious of the dangers when recreating in remote areas of Elmore County.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of laying their daughter to rest.