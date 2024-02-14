'You'll get friends for life': Unified Sports bringing students with disabilities together

NAMPA, Idaho — Skyview High School hosted a Unified Sports basketball tournament on Tuesday bringing four local high schools together. The event paired students with disabilities with mentors where they competed against other schools.

Participants included Skyview, Columbia, Middleton, and Ridgeview high schools.

The tournament is in partnership with the Special Olympics of Idaho.

Mentors apart of the teams hope to see more involvement from other schools and students.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"They are so uplifting, they're positive," said Korbin Borge, a senior at Middleton High School.

Treasure Valley teens taking the court for a good cause.

The Unified Sports program, in partnership with the Special Olympics, is creating an inclusive space for students with disabilities. Mentors like Korban Borge from Middleton High School joined Unified Sports so he could serve in remembrance of a lost loved one.

"We had a younger brother who was special needs, but he didn't make it and so that kind of just fueled a fire of hey, all these kids right here, they're my younger siblings and so I can kind of fulfill that brotherly role with them," said Borge.

Tuesday's tournament saw players from four local high schools. Each team a mix of special education students and mentors like Maya Lee.

"It's like really rewarding to see the look on their face when they get that ball, and they are all happy and it's really cool," said Lee.

The Skyview senior building deep relationships with her teammates.

"That's a bond that you build for life. I have seen it on my own personal teams and especially like helping out special needs; it's really cool to see them all be friends," said Lee.

For Borge, whose mother worked alongside students with special needs, it's a chance to continue a family legacy.

"There's never been a moment where I've not felt rewarded for what I've done here," said Borge.