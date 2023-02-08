Yotes Men's Basketball Clinch Cascade Conference regular season title with a 74-56 win over Eastern Oregon

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho men's basketball team has clinched the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) regular-season championship after beating Eastern Oregon 76-54. After Tuesday night's win, the Yotes have extended their win streak to 23 games.

Yotes guard Drew Wyman led all scorers with 20 points while adding eight rebounds. The Yotes continued their dominance despite only shooting 3-19 (16%) from beyond the three-point line.

With the win, the Yotes get to host the conference tournament and they also earn a bid to the NAIA national tournament.

The Yotes have now won the regular season championship in back-to-back seasons, after not competing in the spring conference schedule during the 2020-21 season, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College of Idaho not only sits on top of the CCC but has been the No. 1 ranked NAIA team in the nation for a handful of weeks.

The team has four more games this season before the start of the Cascade Conference Championships which start February 21st.

