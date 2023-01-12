College of Idaho Men's Basketball shoots up to No. 1 in the NAIA rankings after winning 14 in a row

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho Men's basketball team is now the No. 1 ranked team in the nation according to the NAIA Coaches' poll released on Wednesday. This is the third time the Yotes have held the top spot in the country since the 2018-19 season.

The Yotes have won 14 in a row since losing their first game of the season https://t.co/NANBeva6C0 — Brendyn Jones (@brendyn_jones) January 11, 2023

The Yotes were in the No. 3 spot last week and have hovered between No. 3 and No. 4 since the year began. But after the Yotes won their two games last weekend by a combined score of 115 points, and both Arizona Christian and Thomas Moore lost games, the College of Idaho jumped both of them in the rankings.

The Yotes have now won 14 games in a row as they head on a road trip for the next two weekends. On Friday, they'll play Bushnell in Eugene, Oregon, and the next day they'll make the hour-long trip north to Salem for a match-up against Corban.