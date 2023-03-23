Yotes Head Coach Colby Blaine named 2023 NAIA Coach of the Year

The National Association of Basketball Coaches has named Colby Blaine, College of Idaho head men's basketball coach, as the 2023 NAIA Coach of the Year.

After losing their first game of the season, Blaine led his team to win 36 straight games and they recently went on to win the 2022-23 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship for the second national title in program history.

RELATED | College of Idaho wins the NAIA National Championship beating Indiana Tech 73-71

Earlier this year, Blaine was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year for a third time - the most in program history.

This amazing season included a 22-0 record in the CCC, as well as setting other program records for wins (36), points scored (3,192), field goals made (1,195), field goals attempted (2,395), scoring margin (22.6), and tied the school record for scoring defense (63.3 ppg). The 36 wins are the most of any other college basketball in the state of Idaho history.

To go along with the national championship, College of Idaho was the regular season and the tournament champion in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

RELATED | Yotes Men's Basketball wins Cascade Conference Tournament after beating Eastern Oregon 87-56