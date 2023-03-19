College of Idaho wins the NAIA National Championship beating Indiana Tech 73-71

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Since the beginning of the season, the Yotes have had one goal. It was to make it to the last game of the season and bring back a National Championship trophy to Caldwell.

Because of their 73-71 win against Indiana Tech Saturday night, they'll be doing just that.

@YotesHoops are your NAIA national champions!!!!



They’re bringing the trophy back to Caldwell#naiabasketball pic.twitter.com/wga7yVg1AA — Brendyn Jones (@brendyn_jones) March 19, 2023

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, much like the Fab Four game against Ottawa (Ariz.) the night before. Against Indiana Tech, the Yotes came out firing. Tyler Robinett was automatic to start the game. He hit three three-point field goals in the first six minutes which helped build the Yotes' early lead of 19-4.

The College of Idaho looked like it would get a lead and run with it. That is what they'd been accustomed to all season. After getting ahead, their lead never fell below 18 points. They were also perfect from behind the three-point line in the first half, drilling five.

Their lead looked like it was going to grow as the second half got into action. Drew Wyman and Jake O'Neil scored on back-to-back possessions, and after a Charles Elzie three-pointer, their lead had ballooned to 23.

But, as head coach Colby Blaine said, and the Yotes' learned just the night prior, every team in the tournament is good and no lead is safe.

Indiana Tech continued to take off chunks of the Yotes' lead. From 23 down to 16. Then down to 10. and at the 1:30 mark, the Yotes' lead was only four. The Yotes were outscored 50-26 in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Live television @brendyn_jones and KIVI from the watch party in Caldwell. #ComeWinWithUs pic.twitter.com/nsstkq2Gln — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) March 18, 2023

Up 72-71, Drew Wyman was on the foul line with two shots. He swished the first but missed the second. Indiana Tech's Grant Smith grabbed the board and got it across the half-court. Smith ultimately took a contested two-point jumper but missed, as Straton Rodgers grabbed the rebound and sealed the National Championship for the Yotes.

The team rushed to the middle of the court to celebrate their historic season. Blaine was awarded the NAIA Coach of the Year, Charles Elzie was honored with the Chuck Taylor NAIA Tournament MVP award, and Elzie, Robinett and Samaje Morgan all were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Yotes finished the year 36-1 and will raise a championship banner in the JA Albertsons Activity Center right in Caldwell.