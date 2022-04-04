Watch
Yellowstone park fundraiser offers entry pass good for 2172

Yellowstone superintendent has "many questions" about fee proposal
<p>YELLOWSTONE, MT - FEBRUARY 17: A trio of snowmobilers enter Yellowstone National Park February 17, 2003 in west Yellowstone, Montana.  (Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 04, 2022
BILLINGS, Mont. — As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations. In exchange, people will get an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years.

Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of ‘Inheritance Passes’ to support park projects like trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies. The president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever says its the organization's way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and helping to preserve the park for another 150 years.

